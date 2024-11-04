Hanafi engages with officials on governance and development needs

KABUL (BNA): Mawlawi Abdul Salam Hanafi, Deputy Prime Minister for Administrative Affairs of Afghanistan, recently held a meeting with several local officials and Mujahideen leaders from Sar-e Pol Province to discuss provincial matters and assess local governance.

According to the ARG’s press release, Sar-e Pol officials provided an update on the overall situation in the province, highlighting their commitment to serving the people and improving living conditions. They emphasized ongoing efforts to create better living standards for residents, alongside appeals for the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s increased focus on educational and developmental initiatives in Sar-e Pol.

In response, Mawlawi Hanafi underscored the importance of engaging with public feedback and suggestions. He advised that central and provincial officials within the Islamic Emirate should remain attentive to citizens’ needs and address them to the best of their abilities with available resources, aiming to enhance local governance and development across Afghanistan.