‘Haneden Dökülenler’ brings 200 artworks to Taksim mosque center

ISTANBUL (AA) : The mixed art exhibition titled “Haneden Dökülenler” has opened at the Taksim Mosque Cultural Art Center’s Exhibition Hall in Istanbul.

The exhibition, which carries various life stories, aims to create a strong bond between artists and viewers, establishing an intimate and meaningful atmosphere.

One of the curators, miniature artist Hüma Ece, explained in an interview on Saturday that the exhibition was created in collaboration with ceramic artist Zeynep Güneysu with the goal of opening doors for housewives to showcase their work outside.

Ece emphasized that they wanted the exhibition to serve as “a door” for women, stating, “Since we’ve been through these struggles ourselves, we understand how hard it is to find a place in the art world. We wanted to open that space ourselves, and that’s why we started this journey.

After renting the space with the help of Elif at Taksim Mosque, we gathered with our artists. We have 39 artists and nearly 200 works of art on display. Most of them are classical art forms, such as illumination, miniature, marbling, and ceramics. There are also women who teach but still manage their household duties. Domestic duties often take the forefront, but we’ve been working in these arts for many years, and our professionalism comes from that experience. We do it with passion, and we’ve been dedicated to this field for a long time.”

Zeynep Güneysu, another curator and an expert in ceramic arts, shared that she completed her master’s degree in the field and described how the exhibition came about. “My friend and I took a step forward. We all make our art at home and want to share it, to show it. We want people to come, see our handmade products, and even hang them in their homes. Most of my pieces are functional, but we also have decorative items,” Güneysu explained.

She further added, “We embarked on this journey, and the participation has been wonderful. When you look at the works, each one is unique and beautiful. None of them are alike. Besides illumination and miniature art, there are pastel paintings, charcoal sketches, marbling, and various other forms of art. We also have embroidery.”

The exhibition also features artworks for sale. Güneysu provided additional details: “After the exhibition ends, we will deliver the works to their owners. We’ll be here for two weeks. Hüma and I have been childhood friends. We’ve been meeting regularly since we were children, and we both work in different fields of art. When we first started this project, we shared it with our friends, and as they spread the word, we ended up with a wonderful group of people. Our booth even became crowded, and everything sold out quickly. We have many more artist friends, and we’ve managed to bring all this together.”

The exhibition, prepared with the motto “Art should reach every segment of society, unite people, and create a sincere bond,” showcases the works of 39 artists. Featuring approximately 200 artworks in various genres, including illumination, miniature, calligraphy, ceramics, pastel, charcoal, marbling, watercolors, embroidery and digital art, the exhibition will be open for viewing until April 18.