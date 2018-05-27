Hanging sword of grey-list

Placement of Pakistan on the grey list of Financial Action Task Force (FATF) is set to commence in June but government has yet to finalise a comprehensive and convincing action plan to avert this possibility, certain half hearted measures notwithstanding which have proved futile in the past.

Finance Minster Miftah Ismail has informed the National Assembly that specific actions have been taken to save the country from being included by FATF in Grey-list of countries because of weak counterterrorism and anti-money laundering regimes. However, he assured the house that prior to the next plenary session of this international watchdog of curbing terror financing in June an action plan with timeframe will be developed. But he did not elaborate as to whether the draft of this plan is to be worked out by the present government or this headache liability will be left as legacy to the incoming caretaker government. The PML-N government is completing its tenure within the next five days.

The minster said that government had taken many specific actions which include curtailment capacity of entities of concern to raise funds, enhanced coordination between federal and provincial governments on combating of financing terror (CFT), regulatory and supervisory measures taken by the State Bank of Pakistan to prevent use of financial sector by the entities of concern. He said steps included taking control of movable and immovable assets and welfare services that were operated by entities of concern while all health and medical services provided by them—including ambulances operated by Falah-e-Insaniate has been taken overFoundation by Pakistan Red Crescent Society. All educational and social welfare institutions which were run by those entities were taken over by the relevant departments of the provincial governments, while appointments of official administrators for each and every institution will made this month. Miftah said that all sign boards and posters of the entities of concern have been removed from the facilities that have been taken over and the same were replaced with that of government departments.

These cosmetic actions of the government may challenged by the concerned charity and welfare organizations in courts of law as these administrative measures may not have a legal cover in form of legations and regulations codified thereon. The measures may also not convince the FATF about their efficacy of curbing terror financing. It is pertinent to mention that the organization had sent an email to the State Bank of Pakistan highlighting its concerns over the tax amnesty scheme approved for the benefit of high profile and publically well connected money launderers who have stashed away $ 200 billion plus abroad. These ill-gotten wealth and assets will become white and legal on the payment of a ridiculously low two percent tax. This colossal loot and plunder of the national wealth has now been sanctified in the finance bill of 2018-19. The FATF email points out that Pakistan should have informed it before announcing such scheme. To address their concerns on the tax amnesty scheme, a provision has been included to specify that proceed of crimes are not eligible. It remains to be seen how effectively this provision is implemented in letter and spirit.

The details of the action plan, envisaging conditions for Pakistan to meet FATF demand have not been made public or shared with media to invite an enlightened debate from the experts for its refinement. Justice Qazi Faez Isa commission report on terrorist attack on Quetta hospital reveals the lack of seriousness of the federal government towards making counterterrorism as a top priority. The report points to ministry of interior failure to combat terrorism and perform basic protocols for it. According to report the ministry was without leadership, and it is still so, about its role in combating terrorism. The report says, “The Ministry’s national security policy is not being implemented. The officers of the ministry appear more interested in serving the minister than the people of Pakistan.”The report highlights the interior ministry reluctance to action against banned outfits and delay on its part to proscribe militant outfits. Proscribed organizations continue their illegal activities and new terrorist organizations are proscribed after long delay. Counterterrorism laws need to be streamlined, justice system reformed and mindset breeding terrorism has to be changed by implanting the national narrative “Paigham-e-Pakistan. The lope holes in the anti-money laundering laws have to be plugged. Time will tell as to whether the proposed action plan for anti-money laundering and curbing terror financing stands the litmus test of FATF.

Advertisements