Hania Aamir appointed as Peshawar Zalmi’s ambassador

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: In terms of media and brand value, PSL’s number one franchise Peshawar Zalmi has appointed well-known model and actress Hania Amir as its ambassador.

Hania Aamir was also part of Peshawar Zalmi Family in PSL Five and also appeared in Zalmi Anthem 2020. Well known model and actor Ali Rehman Khan will also be a part of Zalmi family in PSL Six.

Hania Aamir and Ali Rehman Khan are in action in the official Zalmi Anthem of Peshawar Zalmi for PSL Six as seen in the anthem teaser released by Peshawar Zalmi. The anthem also features Superstar Mahira Khan along with Peshawar Zalmi players.