Hania Aamir dropped from Diljit Dosanjh’s ‘Sardar Ji 3’!

(Web Desk): Hania Aamir, one of Pakistan’s most celebrated television and film actresses with an Instagram following of 18.3 million, is reportedly no longer a part of the upcoming Indian Punjabi movie Sardar Ji 3.

The film, starring Neeru Bajwa and Diljit Dosanjh in lead roles, recently completed its shooting in the United Kingdom. Hania Aamir had generated considerable excitement among her fans on both sides of the border by signing the project. However, following the Pahalgam incident, the film’s release has been facing unforeseen hurdles.

According to Indian media reports, Hania’s portions will now be removed from Sardar Ji 3, and her role will be re-shot with a different actress — a challenging task considering that filming had already wrapped. Several Indian media outlets have picked up the story, leading to widespread discussion.

The news has sparked mixed reactions, particularly among Pakistani social media users. Many expressed satisfaction over the development, criticising Pakistani artists for seeking opportunities in India at the expense of national pride.

One social media user remarked, “Alas! Her condemnation of the Pahalgam incident didn’t work.” Another commented, “What did you get out of those Bollywood-inspired Instagram reels?” Others noted that her public apology and condemnation of the Pahalgam event seemed to have little impact, resulting in what they termed a major PR setback for the actress in India.

Some netizens argued that the incident serves as a reminder for Pakistani celebrities about the fragile nature of cross-border artistic collaborations, particularly in the context of sensitive political climates.

As of now, Hania Aamir has not publicly commented on the reports, and the production team of Sardar Ji 3 has yet to officially confirm the developments.