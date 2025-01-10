Hania Aamir’s dance at Yashma Gill’s sister mehndi goes viral

(Web Desk): Renowned Pakistani actress Hania Aamir has never left any stone unturned in terms of captivating the spotlight of her fans, whether it be her acting, social media content or dancing prowess.

According to details, the “Visaal” star had recently mesmerised her fans with her dance moves at the mehndi event of actress Yashma Gill’s sister.

She was accompanied many other celebrities including Dananeer Mobeen, who had also ensured to not only captivate the attention of the attendees but also the fans as well.

Meanwhile, the pictures of Gill’s nikkah events also went viral on Instagram.

Due to her unwavering commitment to her profession, Hania has amassed nearly 17 million followers on her Instagram account.