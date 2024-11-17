Hania Amir feels at home among fans in Canada

(Web Desk): Hania Amir is in Canada for an event. She seems overwhelmed and humbled by hospitality and love she got from her fans.

The ‘Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum’ actress in an interview said, “I am feeling great to be here, I have interacted with extremely warm people.”

“I haven’t experienced this much love. I am overwhelmed to receive the love and warmth from the people.

I do resonate with Sharjeena and also respond to her sometimes,” the dimple queen addressed KMKT response.

The trending drama Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum, featuring Fahad Mustafa as Mustafa and Hania Aamir as Sharjeena, is nearing its much-anticipated conclusion.

The series finale is set to hit cinemas in Pakistan on November 5, followed by a YouTube premiere in India and other countries, allowing fans to finally discover the fate of Sharjeena and Mustafa’s love story.