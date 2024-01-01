Hania Amir lights up Instagram with Diljit Dosanjh’s ‘Mombattiye’

(Web Desk): Pakistani actress Hania Amir, celebrated for her beauty and talent, has once again captured the spotlight with her latest Instagram post.

Known for her vibrant personality and deep appreciation for music, Hania recently shared her enthusiasm for Punjabi songs, highlighting Diljit Dosanjh’s recent track, “Mombattiye.”

In her latest Instagram reel, Hania is seen preparing for a shoot in her makeup room.

The video not only showcases her skillful makeup application but also features her lip-syncing and vibing to Dosanjh’s melodious song.

This reel perfectly encapsulates Hania’s infectious energy and has quickly become a favorite among her fans, who have lauded her engaging and authentic display.

Hania Amir’s affection for Punjabi music is well-known. This recent reel is just one example of her public celebration of the genre.

Previously, she made headlines with a memorable and spontaneous performance with popular rapper Badshah during their visit to Dubai.

The humorous and impromptu nature of the video was widely shared and enjoyed by her audience.

Diljit Dosanjh’s “Mombattiye” has been creating a buzz since its release, thanks to its catchy melody and heartfelt lyrics.

The song, penned by renowned lyricist Jaani, is accompanied by a music video directed by Arvind Khaira.

The visual appeal of the video is further enhanced by the presence of former Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu. Diljit Dosanjh also made a notable impact with his role in the movie “Crew,” and his previous Punjabi film “Jatt & Juliet 3” broke box office records.

As Hania Amir continues to showcase her diverse interests and talents, her connection to music and dynamic social media presence ensure she remains in the limelight.

Fans can eagerly anticipate more charismatic and music-filled updates from her as she continues to navigate her career and personal passions with the same energy and dedication that she brings to all her projects.