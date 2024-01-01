Hania Amir tracks down Indian Instagram account behind viral deepfake videos

(Web Desk): Actress and model Hania Amir has tracked down the Indian Instagram account responsible for creating and spreading explicit deepfake videos of her.

Recently, several deepfake videos featuring a woman resembling Hania Aamir went viral on social media.

These videos were artificially created using AI technology, misleading many of her fans into believing they were real.

After the videos surfaced, Hania Aamir took to her Instagram story, clarifying that the videos were fake and not hers.

Following this, Hania identified the Instagram account, ‘Anwrit Sindhu,’ which had been sharing the deepfake videos.

The account, run by an Indian citizen, had over 22,400 followers and more than 100 posts, mostly featuring fake videos of the actress.

Hania urged her fans to report the account, revealing that she had been blocked by the user. Her fans quickly responded, leading to the user changing the account’s name to ‘Core Sindhu’ in an attempt to avoid being reported.

Despite the name changes, the account was exposed, and the user eventually deleted all deepfake videos of Hania.

The account, created in September 2022, had changed its name 18 times and was traced to Chandigarh, India.

The actress’s swift action, along with her fans, led to the removal of the harmful content from the platform.