Hania Amir’s seaside photoshoot makes waves in hearts of many

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Dimple-queen Hania Amir showcased a dreamy photoshoot from the magical gulf of Thailand.

The ‘Ishqiya’ actress took to her Instagram handle and shared a set of her five photographs, captured on the land of Koh Samui (a deep inlet of Thailand).

She wrote a caption under the photos that read: “This inside joke is never getting old.”

Hania Amir is well known for her childish acts and overloaded excitements. Her description entirely supporting her personal style as she always makes something amusing to satisfy her constant need to play.

She was posing for the spectacular viewpoints of most popular touristic destination ‘Koh Samui’ that is famous for its beautiful beaches, waterfalls, temples and several world class wellness spas.

Hania Amir was donning in a pair of large bottoms along with a crop top. She tied up her hairs into a bun and tucked a floral piece in front of hairs that was appearing on the front side of her face. She finished off her beauty looks with a set of casual slippers.

In one of the photos, she was garnering the peace of calm place while lying on the bench.

On her wonderful shoot session, fans were rush to react, as they reacted through penning comments and dropping the emoticons over her extreme beauty looks.

It is pertinent to mention that Hania Amir is having a wonderful time travelling and exploring the gorgeous country of Thailand with her pals.