Happy birthday hope of Pakistan

21st September 1988 is the birth date of one of the most charismatic and democratic leaders of our time. Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, ‘The Hope of Pakistan’, is arguably the most important person in bringing about the introduction of a culture of tolerance and inclusive democratic process in Pakistan.

He was just 19, when his mother embraced the martyrdom in 2007. On the eve of martyrdom, he appeared in the media to give hope to his nation with his firm commitment, ‘democracy is the best revenge’. And the entire country echoed with slogans, ‘Step forward; we are with you, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.’

After his graduation from Oxford University in 2010, Bilawal started to play an active role in Pakistan’s politics while making his political debut in December 2012 on the death anniversary of his mother’s killing with an emotionally charged speech.

But his real political debut was a year later, in 2013, when the Sindh Cultural Festival was launched by PPP patron Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. It showcased the best that the province had to offer. It not only helped to promote tourism in Pakistan, but it also sent a message of peace and love to the international community. That was the first time in the history of Pakistan that any political party was going to host and organize such a festival to promote culture and protect the heritage of its land. It was much appreciated that the young leadership of the PPP took that landmark initiative, especially Bilawal and Aseefa.

That event boosted the inclusive approach of the young leadership of the PPP to covert the state of the country, which only seems to be concerned with banning entertainment, into a colorful, peaceful, dynamic, true democratic, and liberal Pakistan.

Pakistan People’s Party has a strong profile to maintain a soft image of Pakistan in the international community. From Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto to Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the Pakistan Peoples Party never gave up trying to help marginalized sections of society. It was the Pakistan Peoples Party who empowered females in Pakistan and brought them into Parliament. Speaking of public health issues, Shaheed Benazir Bhutto administered OPV to her own child first to end stigmatization attached to the vaccine.

And when the entire Pakistan’s minority population was under attack and churches and temples were being set on fire by mobs, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari nominated a Hindu female worker of the Pakistan People’s Party for the Senate in 2018. And now again, the deputy speaker of the Sindh assembly is from the 1% population of the province of Sindh. Anthony Naveed was nominated by chairman PPP.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, when he became foreign minister in 2022, maintained his stance to build the image of Pakistan in the international community and countered the negative propaganda of enemy country India while visiting the major economies of the world, including Russia, China, Japan, the European Union, etc.

The electoral campaigns run by Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for 2018 and 2024 general elections were highly impressive, most robust, coherent, and very organized. Even his opponents praised Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for conducting the most organized electoral campaigns. Kudos to Bilawal Bhutto Zardari!

Political foresightedness, wisdom and shrewdness of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is not only endorsed by sitting Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif but all parliamentarians and stakeholders of democracy in Pakistan. His mother introduced Charter of democracy back in 2006 and now Bilawal has introduced Charter of Parliament to strengthen Parliament and democracy in Pakistan.

Since the rise of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on the stage of Pakistan’s politics, we, the youth, are not being misled into non-issues; we are not being pushed into the useless politics of dharnas, and we do not-like activists of some other parties-use abusive language for our opponents. Bilawal, you are a truly proud son of Pakistan, and we are really proud of you. You are Pakistan’s only hope. Happy Birthday, Hope of Pakistan!

