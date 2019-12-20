Happy with impeachment; fear it will go through: US expats in UAE

Monitoring Desk

WASHINGTON: Following the impeachment of American President Donald Trump, American expats in the UAE have expressed their concerns over the ongoing political turmoil in the US.

Donald Trump has become the third US president in history to be impeached by the House of Representatives on Wednesday, setting up a trial in the Senate that will decide whether he remains in office. Khaleej Times reached out to a cross-section of American expats living in the UAE who said, ‘they are happy with Trump’s impeachment’. However, they realise it is highly unlikely he will be removed from power as Trump’s Republicans control the Senate, the upper chamber of the United States Congress.

Kefah Alkadi, an American expat with Arab roots who has been living in Dubai for 14 years, said: “I am very happy with his impeachment, but I’m sure it not going to go through with a Republican majority in the Senate. This is a very complicated time in the history of the US.”

He added: “I don’t agree with Trump on a lot of things, he has made a mistake and he has to pay for it. I don’t agree with his political agenda; especially what he did with Israel, and his treatment of immigrants. I am an immigrant and his policies personally affect me. Immigrants go to the US to study, to make life better for all American people. But to discriminate people on the basis of their colour and nationality is not what the American Constitution stands for.” Alkadi said: “However, he has helped many unemployed Americans find jobs. But he has to pay for what he has done.”

Dubai resident Kitsy Smith said: “It is definitely a historic time for the US because this is only the third time a US president has been impeached. The recent political turmoil and impeachment are part of a growing partisan political divide that runs deep through the country. It is hard to watch from overseas and know-how recent events are dividing not only politicians but also friends and families. We are hopeful that the US will move past this to be stronger and more united than ever.”

Abdul Khalid, another American expat with Arab roots who has been living in the UAE for five years, said: “Trump is definitely not a popular president, especially with his anti-immigrant policies. If you go to hospitals in the US, you will notice that several of the doctors and nurses are immigrants. We want to do good for the country, not like the way he talks about us. However, he did improve the American economy, and there have been more employment opportunities since he took over.”

