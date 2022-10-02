Haqeeqi Azadi movement is in full momentum: KP CM

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has said that chairman PTI Imran Khan’s Haqeeqi Azadi movement is in full momentum which has caused fear among the imported rulers and they have now resorted to political victimization and using of shameful tactics in a hollow attempt to suppress this movement. Mahmood Khan maintained that the entire nation have witnessed the true face of these goons and the nation now stands by Imran Khan in his struggle for true independence.

In a statement issued here from Chief Minister’s Secretariat, Mahmood Khan said that Imran Khan is fighting to make our generations truly independent and to restore the honor and dignity of Pakistan internationally. Imran Khan is the last hope for Pakistani’s and he is the only leader who has the ability and capacity to steer the country out of the current political and economic quagmire.

Mahmood Khan reiterated that a conglomerate of incompetent rulers and robbers have been imposed on the country whose focus is on abolishing corruption cases against them, looting the country’s wealth and transferring it abroad. They do not have any vision for the future of our country, no policies for the establishment of a welfare state, zero planning for efficient services delivery and absolutely no idea on how to bring about economic sufficiency.

Mahmood Khan went on saying that during the PTI’s federal government, remittances and exports witnessed significant ascension which was proof of the wisdom of PTI leadership despite numerous obstacles such as Covid-19 lockdown that hit the international economy badly. Owing to Imran Khan’s investment friendly policies, national economy was moving in the right direction and Pakistan was economically stable despite international recession. When the whole world was in trouble during the global pandemic due to the lockdown, Imran Khan provided full relief to vulnerable segments of society.

The Chief Minister said that the imported government within a few months of coming into power, has destroyed the economy, dropped the bomb of inflation on the poor people and made their access to basic amenities impossible. This storm of inflation is increasing day by day and the imported government has failed to control inflation. Due to flawed policies of federal government, the industrial sector is on the verge of decline which is further increasing unemployment, he concluded.

