Haqiqi Azadi March to resume from Tuesday from Wazirabad, says Imran

LAHORE (INP): PTI Chairman Imran Khan has announced that “Haqiqi Azadi March” towards Federal Capital Islamabad will resume on Tuesday from the same point in Wazirabad where his container came under attack last Thursday.

“We have decided that our march will resume on Tuesday from the same point in Wazirabad where I and eleven others were shot, and where Moazzam was martyred,” Imran said. “I will address the march from here in Lahore, and our march, within the next 10 to 14 days, depending on the speed, will reach Rawalpindi.

While addressing a press conference from the Shaukat Khanum Hospital, Lahore, the PTI chief said that he has a few questions that he wants to be answered. “First, there are people in Pakistan that are above the law, does the Constitution allow this?” Reiterating that three people were involved in his assassination bid, Imran demanded for a transparent investigation and maintained that only a probe would determine the truth. “It is my right to register an FIR against them,” he said, adding that how is it possible that a Punjab police under the provincial government “keep on giving excuses” and not registering a case. Imran said that once the march reaches Rawalpindi, he would then join it and lead it himself.

It is pertinent to note that on Thursday, following the attack on Imran in Wazirabad, PTI General Secretary Asad Umar in a video statement had said that the party chief had named three suspects, who he believed were behind the gun attack on the long march. PTI Chairman Imran Khan has said that he welcomes Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s decision to ask the Supreme Court to form a judicial commission on the attack on his long march but also said that a free and fair probe cannot take place as those he hold responsible control all the agencies. “Shehbaz Sharif spoke of the judicial commission and I welcome this but my first point is that would it do? When all the agencies come under the three people I’ve named, who will investigate? “How can we have an impartial and fair investigation? It can’t happen.

That’s why I asked them to resign so the investigation can be fair.” he reiterated.

Related