Haqqani: addressing people’s challenges ‘priority’

KABUL (TOLONews): Khalifa Sirajuddin Haqqani, the acting Minister of Interior, emphasized in a speech the importance of good conduct by officials towards the people and called on them to address the people’s challenges.

Speaking on the final day of a seminar organized by the Administrative Affairs Office and the Directorate of Administrative Reforms for the heads of ministry offices, he stated that at the leadership level of the Islamic Emirate, significant efforts are underway in the areas of reforms, the facilitation of affairs, standardization of public services, and drafting laws.

Haqqani said: “These are people and I am accountable for them to God. It starts from this office, and we must show appreciation, patience, and encouragement to you so that your energy and morale for work increase.”

He emphasized that administrative reforms and improvement of public services are priorities of the caretaker government, and practical plans are in place for this.

The acting minister of interior added: “The leader of the Islamic Emirate spends half of his day following up on laws and the other half interacting with officials with kindness and proper behavior—something that is beyond the ability of just anyone.”

Previously, the acting minister had also emphasized the importance of proper conduct with the people during a speech in Paktia province, stating that society should move towards unity and mutual acceptance.