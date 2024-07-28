Haqqani and Zhao discuss regional stability, security

KABUL (Ariana News): Sirajuddin Haqqani, acting minister of interior, this week met with China’s envoy to Afghanistan Zhao Xing for discussions on regional stability and security and technical cooperation between the two countries.

The ministry’s press office said in a statement that Haqqani and Zhao also discussed technical cooperation between the two countries.

Zhao meanwhile confirmed that commercial and economic relations between the two countries over the past few weeks has expanded.

China has had close relations with the Islamic Emirate in the past three years and has increased its investment in Afghanistan in various fields, especially in the mining sector.

This meeting comes in the wake of Sunday’s meeting between a Chinese businessman and the deputy minister of industry and commerce.

The visiting businessman was keen to invest $40 million into establishing a solar power plant in Afghanistan.