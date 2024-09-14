Haqqani calls for stronger Air Force in Afghanistan

KABUL (Ariana News): Acting Minister of Interior Affairs Sirajuddin Haqqani on Saturday said the country’s air force was the main defender of Afghanistan and emphasized the need to increase capacity and better equip the military unit.

Speaking at a graduation ceremony of three pilots from the Air Force and Air Defense University, Haqqani also said soon the Islamic Emirate will prove to the world that it is self-reliant in various fields.

“Our air forces are the main defenders of the homeland… Today, if the world condemns us for not having air and ground defense and we do not have the capacity, it will be proven [otherwise] in practice and you have shown it today. We consider three people equal to 3,000 people, and Allah willing, we will be self-sufficient in a short time,” Haqqani said.

The Chief of Army Staff Fasihuddin Fitrat also delivered a speech at the graduation and strongly criticized the United States’ decision to leave Afghan military planes in neighboring countries – that were flown there during the fall of the republic government.

Fitrat, however, reiterated that the doors of the Islamic Emirate remain open to security forces of the former government.

“If our youths left Afghanistan and fled and now live in foreign countries, even if they have prosperity and comfort, but in those countries, their religion does not match. If they are really Muslims, they will feel guilty. So, the arms of the Islamic Emirate are open to all of them, they should return,” Fitrat said.

The official warned that those who seek to undermine the security situation of the country on the orders of foreigners will receive a harsh response from the security and defense forces.

“The government that is currently ruling in Afghanistan is independent and controls the entire territory of Afghanistan and is completely independent, and if someone wants to disrupt the security here, even though he is an Afghan, even though he is part of our body, we will cut it so that the people can be in full peace and prosperity,” he said.

In addition to the three pilots who graduated this week, another 120 candidates were recruited recently to the Air Force University after passing the pilot training entrance examination. They will study for four years before graduating.