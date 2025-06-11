Haqqani implicitly warns of internal crisis within Taliban

KABUL (Amu tv): Siraj Haqqani, the Taliban’s acting interior minister, has suggested that the Taliban risk spiraling into crisis if it continues to stray from its foundational objectives.

In a recorded Eid speech shared Thursday, Haqqani urged unity “for the sake of Islamic and national causes,” adding that “forgetting our core goals has regularly led our country into crisis.” He emphasized reconciliation: “We do not hold grudges from the past, nor harbor distrust. Afghans must unite for peace and brotherhood.”

The remarks come amid reported tension within the Taliban’s leadership, particularly concerning what some view as the consolidation of power by Supreme Leader Hibatullah Akhundzada. Taliban insiders have told Amu that Haqqani has grown increasingly vocal in recent months about his dissatisfaction with this centralization.

Political analyst Hatef Mokhtar said the comments signal deeper concerns. “For Afghanistan to move forward, there must be an inclusive government that draws legitimacy from the people. Until Akhundzada gains legitimacy through public support, the Taliban regime cannot be seen as legitimate.”

Observers note that Haqqani has criticized the Taliban’s internal policies on several occasions. His prolonged absence — approximately three months — this spring further fueled speculation of internal divisions.

Criticism from senior Taliban officials, including Haqqani and Taliban acting Foreign Minister Abbas Stanikzai, has emerged intermittently over the past four years. These voices have occasionally spoken out on camera, a rare break from the typical unity displayed publicly. But despite these tensions, Akhundzada is said to have repeatedly stressed the importance of obedience among his colleagues.

Most recently, sources in Kandahar told Amu that Akhundzada ordered Eid messages from Taliban officials to be kept out of public media and airwaves — a move interpreted as a measure to tighten control over the image and direction of the leadership.