Haqqani meets with UN’s under-secretary-general Michaud

KABUL (Ariana News): Acting Minister of Interior Affairs Sirajuddin Haqqani met on Thursday with Gilles Michaud, the UN Under-Secretary-General for Safety and Security.

In a statement, the interior ministry quoted Michaud as saying “relations between the United Nations and the Islamic Emirate have strengthened” and that the security of the organization’s staff in Afghanistan is ensured.

Haqqani pledged to the UN Under-Secretary-General during this meeting that all international organizations can carry out their activities in Afghanistan with complete confidence, the statement said.