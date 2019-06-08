Haqqani militants visit family members of 20-year-old killed rebel

KABUL (Afghanistan Time): The two with ling beard on faces are commanders of Haqqani Terrorist Network—a notorious one which has been involved in several deadly attacks in Kabul, the capital city, and around the country.

These militants approached to inform relatives of around 20 years old boy in Totalai town of district Buner near to Swabi Zkhyber Pakhtunkhwa who was killed in action near Jalalabad, the provincial city of Nangarhar province on 1st of Ramadan (5th of May), sources reported Saturday.

According to Haqqani terrorist members 25 Pakistanis was killed on the same day. According to the source, they failed in retrieving of the dead bodies also belongs to Lakki Marwat Charsada and Swabi districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Former provincial minister and Awami National Party Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Secretary General Sardar Hussain Babak who belong to Totalai Buner met with the commanders of Haqqani Terrorist Network and told them to stop the business of killing and dead bodies as it is un-Islamic.

Years back the founder of the notorious Taliban-linked Haqqani network, which for decades was responsible for suicide bombings and other terror activities in Afghanistan, has died.

Jalaluddin Haqqani died after a long battle with illness, where according to Taliban he had been ill and bed-ridden for the past several years.

The Haqqani network was formally designated a terrorist organization by the United States in 2012.

It has been for years that the government of Afghanistan is opening the eye of international community and US administration over strong link between Pakistani military establishment and the country’s spy agency with Haqqani Terrorist Network, and Taliban group. Pakistan continues to maintain ties with Haqqani terrorist network and allows Taliban leaders to operate out of havens in the country.