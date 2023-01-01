Haqqani urges UN to invite IEA to meetings on Afghanistan

KABUL (TOLOnews): The acting Minister of Interior, Sirajuddin Haqqani, met with the UN special envoy for Afghanistan, Roza Otunbayeva, and he requested that representatives of the Islamic Emirate be invited to UN meetings held on Afghanistan.

According to the MoI, Otunbayeva welcomed the improvement in security, saying that the UN will continue its aid for the people of Afghanistan.

Meanwhile, the chief of staff for the office of the political deputy Prime Minister met with Scott Smith, director of political affairs at UNAMA, and they discussed countering narcotics, and assistance to Afghanistan.

“There was discussion about humanitarian assistance, climate change and improvement of relations between the Islamic Emirate and world. The UN will play a positive role in this regard,” said Hassan Haqyar, press director for the office of the political deputy of the PM.

In a meeting held between former President Hamid Karzai and Markus Potzel, deputy head of UNAMA, the reopening of schools and universities for girls, women’s access to work, and the start of an intra-Afghan dialogue were agreed upon as important.

Karzai said on Twitter he and Potzel discussed the current situation in the country as well as humanitarian aid.

Political analysts said that the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) can play an essential role in removing challenges.

“The responsibility of the Islamic Emirate is to answer their legitimate wishes, regarding the ensuring of human rights, women’s rights or the education of women,” said Wahid Faqiri, a political analyst.

The UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres earlier host an international meeting on Afghanistan in Doha, Qatar.

Guterres told reporters that a similar meeting would be held in the near future.