Haqqani: We should use knowledge instead of force in calling people to truth

KABUL (Ariana News): Acting Interior Minister Sirajuddin Haqqani has stressed that an investigation should be conducted before any decision and that knowledge should be used instead of force in calling people to the path of truth.

Haqqani made the remarks at a capacity-building seminar for officials in eastern Kunar province.

“Positions and responsibilities are temporary, but people’s trust is a great thing to be kept safe,” he said. “Transparency and purity in governing and serving are our foundations, and we must protect ourselves from seeking fame, materialism and seeking position, and keep spirituality high so that Allah’s help is not lost.”

Highlighting the importance of unity, Haqqani said: “The enemies are afraid of our unity, so we must avoid suspicion. Always make decisions after investigation and invite people to the truth with intellectual and mental knowledge instead of force.”

He also stressed on preventing the misuse of public resources. “Avoid extravagance, take care of state resources and vehicles and refrain from irresponsible use of public resources,” he said.

Meanwhile, Acting Minister of Propagation of Virtue and Prevention of Vice, Mohammad Khalid Hanafi, said that the Islamic Emirate is a special Islamic system in which the dignity of scholars, students, and religious people is protected. He also emphasized on maintaining unity and treating people well.