Hard labor and life-threatening risks: The struggles of undocumented Afghan migrants

KABUL (Amu TV): A field study conducted by Amu reveals the dire circumstances faced by undocumented Afghan migrants working abroad, who endure “significant life-threatening risks” and “harsh, extremely difficult” working conditions. The research sheds light on the precarious lives of migrants who, in pursuit of better opportunities, find themselves trapped in dangerous jobs with little pay and constant fear of exploitation or arrest.

Seventy-five percent of participants in the study—comprising 40 individuals from eight Afghan provinces—reported working under “high levels of life-threatening risks” in foreign countries. The research included respondents from Farah, Bamiyan, Jowzjan, Paktia, Faryab, Kunduz, Daikundi, and Parwan, all of whom had undertaken illegal migration and faced immense challenges in their host countries.

Despite the perilous journey of illegal migration, the study found that the threats in the destination countries were no less daunting. Afghan migrants typically found themselves in back-breaking labor, from construction work on high-rise buildings to the physically demanding work in coal mines.

Grueling work, dangerous conditions

All participants in the study reported undertaking physically demanding labor. These jobs included construction work on tall buildings, mining—especially in coal mines—agricultural work, shepherding, metalworking, waste collection, well-digging, tiling, iron foundry work, and service jobs in hotels. Many migrants noted that the work they performed was often what local citizens in the host countries were unwilling to do.

The study highlighted how these migrants worked under grueling conditions, often for low wages and in environments where their safety was routinely compromised. Seventeen and a half percent of respondents described their working conditions as “bad,” while 5 percent said their work environment was “very bad.” Additionally, 17.5 percent abelled their work as “extremely difficult,” while 15 percent called it simply “difficult.” A small minority—7.5 percent—reported having “good” working conditions, and 2.5 percent said their conditions were “very good.”

Despite these varied responses, the overwhelming majority of Afghan migrants described their jobs as dangerous and physically taxing, with 75 percent reporting that they faced life-threatening risks at work. Seven and a half percent stated that they encountered threats to their safety, while 2.5 percent described their work environment as moderately dangerous. Another 2.5 percent claimed they did not face serious threats but focused solely on earning wages to support their families back home.

Exploitation and unpaid wages

The study also shed light on the exploitation that Afghan migrants face. Twenty-two and a half percent of respondents said they feared arrest by police while working, as many are undocumented and live in constant fear of deportation. Fifteen percent of the respondents identified unpaid wages as a significant threat, stating that many employers refused to pay them after work was completed. Ten percent mentioned enduring “humiliation and harassment” on the job as one of the primary threats they faced.

In addition to these challenges, 20 percent reported facing serious life-threatening risks, along with a lack of access to health insurance or medical care. Seven and a half percent mentioned both arrest threats and unpaid wages, while 15 percent listed other dangers, such as threats from wild animals, psychological illnesses, and a general sense of insecurity. Five percent of respondents said they did not face any direct threats, while 2.5 percent reported facing the risk of being fired without notice.

For some migrants, the fear of being arrested or detained by the police was so severe that it impacted their mental health and ability to sleep. Several respondents described how they stayed awake at night, fearful that authorities might detain them in the early morning hours.

Sarwar, a migrant who worked in Iran, described the constant fear of arrest: “The police come at night and arrest people. You don’t sleep, always fearing the knock on the door. Some escape, but if they catch you, they beat you and break your limbs.”

Stories of struggle and survival

The study highlights individual stories of struggle and survival, providing a closer look at the hardships faced by Afghan migrants. Shuja, an undocumented migrant, described the exploitation faced by Afghan workers in Iran: “You work for ten employers, and if you’re lucky, two of them will pay you. When the month ends and you go to collect your wages, they say ‘come tomorrow,’ and eventually they threaten to call the police. They don’t pay, but they work you hard.”

Javad, another migrant, recounted a similar experience in Pakistan, where he worked for years but returned to Afghanistan empty-handed. “We left Pakistan with nothing after years of hard work. All our earnings were left behind, and when we asked for our money, they told us to go away—that it wasn’t ours.”

Javad’s story echoes the sentiments of many migrants, who often return home after years of hard labor without receiving their promised wages. His possessions, including his home and vehicle, were left behind in Pakistan, and he was forced to sell his belongings at a fraction of their value to survive.

Ahmad Shah, another migrant, shared similar frustrations: “We thought there would be better job prospects, but we were wrong. We worked long hours for about 10,000 afghanis a month, and at the end of the month, they wouldn’t even pay us.”

The harsh realities of life abroad stand in stark contrast to the expectations of migrants, many of whom hoped for a better future and greater opportunities. Instead, they found themselves exploited, working long hours in dangerous conditions, often without any financial compensation.

Women and children in migration

The study also highlighted the experiences of women and children who accompany their families during illegal migration. Due to economic hardship, many women were forced to take on physically demanding labor, such as agricultural work. Setara, a female migrant, recounted her time working in Iran: “We harvested crops like potatoes and onions under the scorching sun. Iranian women working alongside us insulted us, saying we were taking their jobs.”

Despite the hardships, these women and their families had little choice but to continue working in difficult conditions to provide for their loved ones.

Enduring exploitation

Thousands of undocumented Afghan migrants continue to work in neighboring countries such as Iran, Pakistan, and Turkey, enduring grueling conditions and life-threatening risks. Many undertake the most physically demanding jobs, often for minimal pay, while living under the constant threat of deportation or arrest.

Hamid, another migrant, described the situation: “Work is hard for Afghan migrants. We do the heaviest jobs, and employers don’t pay us. They threaten to fire us if we complain. I had no choice but to migrate because of poverty.”

Others, like Sarwar, explained how the fear of arrest often led them to take desperate measures to avoid being caught. “The police come at night to arrest people. Some escape, but those who don’t are beaten, and their limbs are broken,” he said.

Conclusion

The stories of these migrants paint a bleak picture of life for undocumented Afghans working abroad. While they undertake back-breaking labor to support their families, they face constant exploitation, threats, and danger. Many are left unpaid and live in fear of being arrested or deported, while their hopes for a better life remain unfulfilled.

For thousands of Afghan migrants, the pursuit of a better future continues to be fraught with hardship, as they work tirelessly in foreign lands, enduring life-threatening risks and often receiving little in return. Despite the challenges, many remain determined to support their families back home, no matter the cost.