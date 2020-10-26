“Harder Line”: Trump’s energy endgame

Monitoring Desk

WASHINGTON: Expect President Trump to redouble his efforts loosening regulations and questioning climate-change science should he win re-election next month, Axios’ Amy Harder writes in her “Harder Line” column.

Why it matters: A second Trump term would supercharge efforts by certain states, countries and companies to address global warming. But some wildcards could have a greener tinge.

Amy Harder’s highlights of a potential second Trump administration, on climate change … regulations … fossil fuels … renewable energy … and more.

Courtesy: (Axios)