Hareem Shah slaps Mufti Qavi, video goes viral

F.P. Report

KARACHI: A video of religious scholar Mufi Qavi being slapped by TikToker Hareem Shah has gone viral on the internet.

In the clip doing the rounds on social media, TikToker Hareem Shah can be seen slapping the controversial cleric on the face.

TikTok star Hareem Shah also posted a video on Instagram in which she can be seen slapping a former member of Ruet-i-Hilal Committee Mufti Abdul Qavi. She also wrote a caption in a video, “Will share the reason for slapping Mufti Qavi soon.”

According to a private television channel, the incident reportedly occurred in Karachi’s private hotel.

It is pertinent to note here that back in 2016, Qavi’s pictures and videos with model and social media personality Qandeel Baloch went viral on social media. Subsequently, he was suspended from the Ruet-i-Hilal Committee. He was also interrogated by the police on grounds of suspicion after Baloch was murdered in July 2016.