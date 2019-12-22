Haris Rauf’s five-fer helps Melbourne Stars crush Hobart Hurricane in BBL

MELBOURNE (Monitoring Desk): Pakistan’s emerging fast bowler and product of Lahore Qalandars player development programme Haris Rauf has kicked-off his Big Bash League (BBL) with a bang with a 5-fer in his second game for Melbourne Stars.

After taking two wickets on his Big Bash debut, Rauf finished with 5-27 in the match against Hobart Hurricanes to help Melbourne Stars win by 52 runs.

The Qalandars pacer picked up the wickets of Ben McDermott, Macalister Wright, Thomas Rogers, Nathan Ellis and Qais Ahmed to bowl Hurricanes out for 111 in response to the Stars 163-4.

The five-wicket haul has also helped Rauf climb to the top position in leading wicket takers of ongoing BBL with seven wickets in two games at an average of 6.71. His figures of 5-27 are also the best by any Pakistani bowler in BBL competitions.

In an earlier interview, Rauf had shared he had never played proper cricket before being picked by Qalandars.

The pacer was earlier sent to Australia with Qalandars development squad where his impressive performance got everyone’s attention and he earned a contract with the Hawkesbury Cricket Club.

He made his Pakistan Super League debut this year with Lahore Qalandars.