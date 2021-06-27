Harmful Tips. What the collapse of the USSR taught the Chinese communists

Sofia Melnichuk

If it were not for the October Revolution in Russia, then in China, perhaps, the Communist Party would not have appeared, which has been ruling the country for more than 70 years. If it had not been for the collapse of the USSR, the PRC would probably not have celebrated the achievement of its centenary goals today. For the Chinese, the Soviet communists became both an older brother, an example to follow, and a treacherous revisionist. Their collapse in Beijing was followed closely and conclusions were drawn. How the collapse of the Union helped the CCP to live to a hundred years – RIA Novosti figured out.

The beginning of the 20th century in China, as in many countries, was turbulent. In 1911, the Xinhai Revolution shook the empire and a republic was born. However, the new government of nationalists could not unite the country in any way.

In China, chaos began, which went down in history as the “era of the militarists.” Young people were inspired by the news of the October Revolution in neighboring Russia, intellectuals were eager to learn more about socialism and universal equality. In May 1919, there were demonstrations in Beijing known as the May Fourth Movement.

In large cities, circles of young Marxists appeared – advisers from the Communist International helped to organize an informal network. The first group of the Comintern arrived in China at the beginning of 1920, and a year and a half later the first congress of the Communist Party was held in Shanghai – albeit illegal.

Over the next three dec-ades, there was a power struggle. After World War II, the external threat – the Japanese invaders – disappeared, and civil strife beg-an between the Kuomint-ang and the CCP. And in 1949, the leader of the communists, Mao Zedong, ann-ounced the creation of the People’s Republic of China.

New challenges

Despite the fact that the Communist Party appeared and survived largely thanks to the assistance of the US-SR, after the death of Jo-seph Stalin, relations betw-een neighbors deteriorated. Mao Zedong accused the S-oviet leadership of revisi-onism and launched several failed campaigns at home. The Great Leap Forward ended in a humanitarian disaster and the deaths of tens of millions of people. This was followed by the cultural revolution, which destroyed the intelligentsia, scientists, teachers, doctors. The lull came only with the death of Mao in 1976.

A second generation of leaders came to power, led by the architect of the Chinese restructuring Deng Xiaoping, who himself suffered during the Cultural Revolution. In the late 1970s, a policy of reform and opening up began. The authorities “crossed the river, feeling the stones,” disputes flared up between supporters of the liberal and conservative courses.

In the late 1980s, relations between Beijing and Moscow warmed. Chinese youth were interested in perestroika, and the experiments of the republic’s authorities led to the fact that in 1989 students, workers, ordinary residents of the capital and other cities took to the streets. The sit-down strike in Tiananmen, the country’s main square, was timed to coincide with Mikhail Gorbachev’s visit to Beijing.

As a result, the protests ended in a bloody dispersal, the exact number of victims is still unknown. Judging by the recollections of its members, this made an indelible and far from the most pleasant impression on the Soviet delegation. The Chinese authorities “lost face”. And although the event dealt a tangible blow to their reputation on the world stage, in the country itself, they officially preferred to forget about the incident.

Then neither one nor the other could imagine that in a year and a half the USSR would cease to exist. For the Chinese Communist Party, the Tiananmen crisis and the collapse of the Soviets, with its social unrest and parade of sovereignty, became an important lesson that largely predetermined the further development of the CCP.

The lesson of the KPSS

Although officially the events of 1991 in Beijing reacted with restraint, the political elite and scientists made an unequivocal conclusion: perestroika led to a catastrophe. Mikhail Gorbachev is considered by the majority to be the main, although not the only, culprit behind the collapse of the USSR and the Communist Party of the Soviet Union, says Ivan Zuenko, a researcher at the Center for Asia-Pacific Studies of the Far Eastern Branch of the Russian Academy of Sciences.

For thirty years now, the Chinese have been scrupulously studying and analyzing the disintegration of a huge power – primarily in order to prevent such a scenario in their homeland.

“They argue which was primary. The crisis of the ruling party was generated by the general socio-economic decline of the USSR, or the degradation of the CPSU, which abandoned its allegiance to Marxism, resulted in the transformation of the entire socialist system and eventually destroyed the state,” Zuenko explains.

Among the fatal mistakes that Chinese analysts highlight are the weakening of the party due to the separation of the party and state bureaucracy, corruption, and separatism in the outskirts. Scientists note Mikhail Gorbachev’s unwillingness to copy the “Chinese model.” “They state with offense: launching perestroika, he could have taken advantage of useful experience, but deli-berately ignored China,” the expert emphasizes.

Everything for the masses

By the end of the first decade of the 21st century, the PRC nevertheless faced similar problems – widespread bribery, ineffective state-owned enterprises, an ideological crisis, separatist sentiments. On the eve of Xi Jinping’s coming to power in 2012, China has returned to discussing the further development of the country, points out Andrei Karneev, head of the School of Oriental Studies at the Faculty of World Economy and International Affairs at the Higher School of Economics.

“Opinions did not coincide mainly on where to go. Either along the path of Western developed countries, or, on the contrary, towards left-wing values. This led almost to open polemics, there was a feeling of a swinging boat,” he explains.

In his early speeches as chairman, Xi Jinping drew on the Soviet experience. Moreover, he noted: when the country was falling apart, no one came to its defense. The unpopularity of the late Soviet elite should be taken as a lesson – the Chinese Communist Party should not allow this to happen.

“Xi came with a mission to prevent this process. In the PRC, they also believed that the country was losing the values ??and principles of the CCP, they were being replaced by materialism, hedonism, the desire to earn more in the shortest possible time. villages, regions “, – Karneev notes.

Therefore, he adds, in recent years, the PRC has turned towards communist values. Everywhere there are red banners with the slogans “Do not forget about the original principles”, “Remember the red genes.” Newspapers regularly report on inspection visits by Xi Jinping and other leaders to difficult regions. The head of state even took all the members of the Politburo to the museum of the first congress of the CPC, where they repeated the oath they take when joining the party.

“This is a whole system of measures aimed at restoring the confidence of the masses,” the expert adds. At the same time, there is a trend towards a combination of heroism, which is imbued with the history of the CCP, and the heritage of Chinese antiquity. According to Confucian morality, only one who knows what morality is has the right to rule. Therefore, the present Communist Party, even if it does not want to return to the brightest communist ideas of the last century, is firmly holding on to the “red roots”.

And yet it cannot be said that the Soviet experience is the main thing that influenced the modern course of the CPC. To a certain extent, this is an example of how reforms should not be carried out. For China, the collapse of the Union is a lesson, and the policy of perestroika is a kind of collection of “bad advice.”