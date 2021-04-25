Harris says she had key role in Biden’s Afghanistan withdrawal decision

WASHINGTON DC (Agencies): Vice President Kamala Harris confirmed Sunday that she was the last person in the room before President Joe Biden made the decision to pull all U.S. troops out of Afghanistan.

In an interview with CNN’s Dana Bash on “State of the Union,” Harris was asked about being the last person in the room regarding major decisions, something that Biden has said is important to him in his working relationship with the vice president. Harris confirmed that was the case regarding the move to pull U.S. troops out of Afghanistan by Sept. 11.

The decision to pull all U.S. troops out of Afghanistan was announced earlier this month. American troops have been in Afghanistan since October 2001, when the U.S. invaded in response to the 9/11 attacks the previous month.

“This is a president who has an extraordinary amo-unt of courage,” she said, regarding the decision. “He is someone, who I have seen over and over again, make decisions based on what he truly believes … is the right thing to do.”

Harris said that Biden “is acutely aware that it may not be politically popular, or advantageous for him personally; it’s really something to see.”

“I have seen him over and over again make decisions based exactly on what he believes is right,” she noted.

Kamala Harris also said that the ultimate goal of diplomatic efforts on immigration by the Biden administration is to “give people some sense of hope.”

“We have to give people some sense of hope, that if they stay, that help is on the way,” she added.” “It’s not going to be solved overn-ight, it’s a complex issue. If it were easy, it would’ve been solved years ago.”

The vice president has taken a lead on immigration in recent months, following spikes in migration at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Harris said the task to lead these efforts was not assigned by President Bid-en, but that he asked her “to carry on the work that he did” as vice president under former President Obama.

She noted that parts of the federal government like the Commerce and Agriculture departments will be rolling out policies to help, and that she plans to work with community-based organizations in countries such as Mexico and Guatemala to make conditions better and give citizens a reason to stay in their countries.

Harris also said the hardest part of the work is rebuilding relations with the nations of Central America after the Trump administration.

“We’re making progress, but it’s not going to evidence itself overnight,” she said.

“Part of the problem is that under the previous administration, they pulled out, essentially, a lot of what had been the continuum of work. It essentially came to a standstill. We have to rebuild it, and I’ve made it very clear to our team that this has to be a function of a priority that is an American priority, and not just a function of whoever is just sitting in this chair.”