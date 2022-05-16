Harris says US aims to strengthen ties with UAE

DUBAI (TASS): The United States intends to continue working to strengthen relations with the United Arab Emirates (UAE). This was announced by US Vice President Kamala Harris, speaking on Monday in Abu Dhabi to American journalists who accompanied her on a trip to the funeral ceremony of the previous leader of the Middle Eastern country, Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

“We are here to discuss the strength of this partnership and this friendship, as well as our commitment to continue working in the future to strengthen this relationship,” the deputy head of the US administration said. Harris’ remarks led her press pool.

“We are here as a delegation on behalf of President [US Joe Biden], the American people and our administration, to express our condolences to our friend and partner in the United Arab Emirates. And also to congratulate the new [UAE] President and reaffirm our common commitment to security and prosperity.” in this region, [to state that] this relationship benefits the American people in terms of security and prosperity,” the Vice President emphasized. When asked about the signal for Biden was given by the leadership of the UAE, she did not answer.

According to the vice president’s press pool, the US print media representatives were still allowed to meet Harris with the new UAE president, Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, contrary to what the White House said a little earlier. A White House spokesman had previously warned journalists accompanying Harris that only photojournalists had been allowed into the meeting. American reporters asked Harris at the meeting whether the parties discussed issues related to oil production. However, the Vice President did not respond. According to information provided by the press pool, his stay at the meeting lasted only “about a minute.”

