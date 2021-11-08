Harris visits Paris amid healing US-France rift

WASHINGTON DC (Agencies):Vice President Harris is headed to Paris on Monday for a five-day trip that will include a meeting with French President Mac-ron, underscoring a broader White House effort to prove the U.S. commitment to France after a high-profile spat back in September.

In meeting with Macron in France, Harris will become the third high-level Biden administration official to meet with the French president since the US announced with the UK and Australia a pact on Asia Pacific security that robbed France of a lucrative defense contract.

The visit, Harris’s third overseas trip as vice president, will also afford her the opportunity to polish her foreign policy chops. Harris will attend the Paris Peace Forum and participate in an international conference on Libya, where she’s expected to encounter some two-dozen other world leaders. The Macron meeting promises to be the most closely watched on her trip. “The key message for this meeting is the importance of this relationship and the fact that US-French partnership matters to the world. It also matters to the American people because what we do together is really critical for both of our nations as well as the entire international community,” official said.