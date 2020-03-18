Harry, Meghan Markle’s exit would have left Diana ‘heartbroken’: royal photographer

Monitoring Desk

LONDON: As Meghan Markle and Prince Harry get ready to let go off their royal ties, one question hovers over the heads of many: what the reaction of the late Princess Diana would have been on the British royal family’s current situation.

Former photographer of the Princess of Wales, Jayne Fincher talked to Page Six about how she would have felt about her son and daughter-in-law taking an exit from the royal roots.

“(She) would be heartbroken, particularly as the boys have gone through so much together,” revealed Fincher.

She went on to further revealed that the deceased member of the royal family would have been putting in all efforts to bring her two boys — William and Harry — together again, as rumours escalate about a possible rift between the two brothers.

“(Diana) would be doing everything she could to try and solve it. She’d be doing everything to be the peacemaker. She’d be shaking the boy’s heads together saying, ‘For goodness sake. What’s going on here?’ and I think she’d be trying to make peace between the girls, too,” she said.

Fincher further spoke about Charles’ reaction to the entire fiasco that went down early in January, sending shockwaves around the world.

“Charles must be broken-hearted because he’s extremely close to those boys. All through that period of grieving, they were close. That must be very devastating for him,” she said.

Describing 37-year-old William and 35-year-old Harry, during their childhood, Fincher disclosed that the two were “normal boys, full of energy, (who) couldn’t sit still, (and were) very funny”, adding that “they did everything together.”

“Harry was quite a confident little boy actually and William was the unconfident one. Harry was always the one who really wasn’t perturbed by the media or photographers. William had his head down like his mum in the early days, really hating every minute of it,” she continued.

Speaking about her own reaction to the events that went down, Fincher said: “When I watched that last documentary on him, it made me want to cry. I felt so sad for him. He’s really struggling.”