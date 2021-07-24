Has Merkel surrendered Ukraine to Putin?

Peter Akopov

What happened to Angela Merkel ? She – the ever-darling of the German pr-ess – is reproached for we-akness. “They can rejoice in Moscow,” writes Die Zeit. “This deal is Putin’s triumph,” Der Spiegel echoes. “This is Merkel’s bad legacy,” complains D-ie Zeit, and the editor-in-chief of Bild gives “Ger-man Obama” a three or two – although in the latt-er case it is not about No-rd Stream 2, but a summing up of her 16-year rule. Where does such a critical tone come from?

It’s all about the US-German agreement on Nord Stream 2. Merkel called it a good deal, but in Kiev they talk about the betrayal of Ukraine by the West, and the pro-Atlantic part of the German press writes about this. Although, it would seem, what kind of betrayal can we talk about if the document begins with such loud words:

“The United States and Germany firmly support the sovereignty, territorial integrity, independence of Ukraine and the European path it has chosen. Today, we renew our commitment to repel Russian aggression and malicious acts in Ukraine and beyond. <…> The United States and Germany are united in their pursuit. hold Russia accountable for its aggression and malicious acts through sanctions and other instruments. We commit to work together on Russia <…> to ensure that the US and the EU are prepared <…> to jointly respond to Russian aggression and malicious actions, including Russia’s attempts to use energy as a weapon. “

Continuous threats against Russia – but it turns out that no one believes them. Merkel had (along with Biden) to impose her will on Putin, Atlanticists are indignant. What instead?

“The federal government has rejected a US proposal to include a so-called kill switch amendment in the pipeline’s permit, which would provide an opportunity to interrupt gas supplies if the Kremlin takes any aggressive steps against rebellious neighbors. This danger is not at all unfounded, given recent military maneuvers and Putin’s revisionist policies in general. <…> In other words, the federal government in the course of negotiations removed from the compromise agreement on Nord Stream 2 the only provision that would link the operation of the pipeline with the security of Ukraine. “

For example, Der Spiegel is outraged by the agreement, in which “there are many vague assurances to the Ukrainians, but few specific obligations”:

“It’s hard to understand why Washington and Berlin let go of the lever with which they could link the commissioning of Nord Stream 2 with significant concessions from Moscow.

The question remains unclear why Angela Merkel threw everything on the scales to save this unfortunate project in the last months of her tenure without receiving anything from the Kremlin in return. “

Everything is fine here – especially the confidence that Merkel and Biden had some leverage to put pressure on Putin in connection with the SP-2. Where does this conviction come from? It’s simple: Der Spiegel proceeds from the premise that “Russia is more dependent on energy exports to Europe than vice versa,” and this is a big mistake. More precisely, not a mistake, but a deliberate distortion of reality. If we represent the SP-2 project as more profitable for Russia, then any speculation can be built on this thesis, including that Merkel could demand some concessions from Putin. But if we admit the obvious, that is, that this is a joint European-Russian project, then there will be no room for speculation.

After all, what did Merkel do in the end by concluding an agreement with the Americans? She defended the interests of her own state, did not allow to limit the German sovereignty (and so far from absolute), defended Germany’s position as the main European integrator, and strengthened the prospects of the EU as a whole. Because if Germany surrendered, surrendered to American pressure, then by doing so it would not only sacrifice its own interests, but also deal a terrible blow to its own reputation in the eyes of all Europeans (including those who, like Poles and Balts, are against the project SP-2). “They cannot stand up for themselves – why should they take responsibility for the whole of Europe!” – the authority and influence of surrendered Germany would noticeably fall, and Berlin would have much less opportunities to continue European integration in German.

So only those who do not like her stubbornness, those who would like to see Germany dependent on her own, can blame Merkel for her weakness. To weaken Germany, it is necessary to complicate its relations with Russia as much as possible – to make sure that the two countries are in constant conflict, primarily over Ukraine. And what, Merkel surrendered Ukraine to Putin?

Of course not. But Merkel (like most of the German elite) does not want to aggravate the dispute over Kiev, does not want to provoke Russia with the promise of atlantization and Europeanization of Ukraine. That is, the Germans are trying to adhere to a certain middle line – not to abandon plans for Ukraine (what if it will eventually work out?), But also not to tease the Russians with their “Drang nach Osten”. The position is not to say that it is strategically correct, but at least it is not openly confrontational. Because Berlin understands that Russia will not back down from Ukraine anyway, and Germany, having got involved in an active struggle for the “right to Kiev,” will deprive itself of the independence it is gaining so hard, because it will have to play by Anglo-Saxon notes and work for other people’s interests. Moreover, without any special chances to receive historical Russian lands as a reward – after all, the Germans understand

So the Germans can only be grateful for the position on Nord Stream 2 to the outgoing Chancellor – she did not give gifts to either Putin or Biden. If this is understood in Russia, then it should be all the more so in Germany.