Jalil Afridi:

Washington DC: At the daily press briefing of the U.S. State Department, The Frontier Post posed a provocative question to spokesperson Matthew Miller about the significant disparity in India’s parliamentary representation, noting that while the Indian Parliament has over 500 seats, only 27 have been won by Muslim candidates. This is despite India’s substantial Muslim population, which exceeds 300 million out of a total population of over one billion.

The Frontier Post questioned whether the U.S. agrees that the third-time winning Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been successful in transforming India into a “Hindu state.”

Matthew Miller responded with measured diplomacy, stating that the U.S. will continue to address human rights and minority rights issues with India both privately and through diplomatic channels.

He emphasized the importance of these discussions in maintaining bilateral relations and upholding global standards of human rights.

It is important to note that during Prime Minister Modi’s previous two tenures, Muslims and other religious minorities have faced significant challenges. Many have reported increased discrimination and violence, and these issues are expected to persist as Modi prepares for another term as Prime Minister.

This situation has led to an exodus of several influential Muslims and Sikhs from India, who have sought refuge in other countries due to these policies.

The policies of Prime Minister Modi’s government have significantly tarnished India’s image as a secular nation. Once celebrated for its diversity and pluralism, India now faces international scrutiny and criticism.

The U.S. State Department’s stance underscores the importance of addressing these human rights concerns to ensure that all citizens, regardless of their religious affiliation, are treated with dignity and respect.

The ongoing dialogue between the U.S. and India will be crucial in addressing these issues and promoting a more inclusive and equitable society.