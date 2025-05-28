Hasan Ali’s five-wicket haul seals win for Pakistan against Bangladesh

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Hasan Ali bagged his career best T20I figures to propel Pakistan to a 37-run win over visitors Bangladesh in the first T20I of the three-match series here at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore on Wednesday night.

Pakistan defended their 201-run total dismissing Bangladesh for 19.2 overs as Hasan just took 20 balls to register his maiden five-for in T20Is and 11th in Pakistan colours across formats. 30-year-old Hasan set the tone for the successful defence by drawing the first blood in the second over.

Opening batter Tanzid Hasan (31, 17b, 2x4s, 3x6s) then fought back with a flurry of boundaries but Hasan castled him at the end of the fourth over with 37 runs on the board.

Towhid Hridoy (17, 22b, 1×4) and skipper Litton Das – also the top scorer for Bangladesh with a 30-ball 48 inclusive of one four and three sixes, then stitched a 63-run stand steering Bangladesh to 75-2 at the halfway mark and 92-2 at the end of the subsequent over.

Shadab Khan struck in the 12th over to break the partnership, while Khushdil trapped Towhid leg-before an over later. With Bangladesh 107-4 at the start of 14th over and the required run rate mounting Salman Ali Agha eked out Shamim Hossain, while Shadab got rid of Rishad Hossain in the 16th over further deepening the trouble for the visitors.

Hasan returned in the 18th over to strike twice taking his tally of wickets to four before removing Shoriful Islam in the 20th over to bring his five-for. Hasan, who took the field for Pakistan in a T20I for the first time since May 2024, gave away 30 runs.

Bangladesh lost their last seven wickets for a mere 64 runs in last 7.2 overs. Shadab returned figures of 4-0-26-2, while Khushdil, Salman and Faheem picked up one wicket each.

Earlier, Pakistan had romped to 201-7 in 20 overs – their 3rd score of 200 or more in last seven T20Is, courtesy a fighting half-century from skipper Salman, while Hasan Nawaz and Shadab too chipped in with blazing forties.

After opening batter Fakhar Zaman and Saim Ayub fell within the first eight balls of the innings, Salman joined forces with Mohammad Haris (31, 18b, 4x4s, 1×6) to raise a 31-ball 48 for the third wicket as Pakistan finished the Powerplay with 52-2.

Following Haris’ departure in the seventh over, Hasan Nawaz walked in to bat at no.5, while Salman brought up his third T20I half-century off 29 balls at the end of 10th over before falling to Hasan Mahmud for a 34-ball 56 in 12th.

Hasan’s (2x4s, 4x6s) 22-ball stay at the crease came to halt as Rishad dismissed him for 44 after getting hit for a six and two fours on the first three balls of the 14th over. With Bangladesh giving away just 11 runs off the next two overs, Khushdil fell on the first ball of the 17th over.

Shadab, who hit a brisk 25-ball 48 at no.6, struck five fours and three sixes to give Pakistan’s innings an impetus as they collected 43 runs off the last three overs. Faheem contributed unbeaten 11 off six balls hitting a solitary six to a fiery 50-run seventh-wicket stand with Shadab off only 22 balls.

For Bangladesh, apart from Shoriful Islam (2-32) all other bowlers dismissed one batter each.

1st T20I – Pakistan beat Bangladesh by 37 runs at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

Pakistan 201-7, 20 overs (Salman Ali Agha 56, Shadab Khan 48, Hasan Nawaz 44, Mohammad Haris 31; Shoriful Islam 2-32)

Bangladesh 164, 19.2 overs (Litton Das 48, Jaker Ali 36, Tanzid Hasan 31; Hasan Ali 5-30, Shadab Khan 2-26)

Player of the match – Hasan Ali (Pakistan)

Series schedule (All matches at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore):

1st T20I – Pakistan beat Bangladesh by 37 runs

2nd T20I – Friday, 30 May at 8pm PKT

3rd T20I – Sunday, 1 June at 8pm PKT