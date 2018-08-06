Hasan Raza to not feature QeT due to fixing allegations

Monitoring Desk

KARACHI: Hasan Raza, whose claim to fame is to be youngest Test player of all time, is not picked by Pakistan Television (PTV) for the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy due to spot-fixing allegations.

Al Jazeera aired a documentary on spot-fixing, where Hasan Raza was seen playing a non-active part with his former Mumbai Champs teammate Robin Morris, who was caught revealing spot-fixing details on camera.

However, Raza declined any involvement in the wrong doing and told in an interview that he has been deceived into the controversy. “People are trying to trap me in this but I’ve not done anything wrong,” he said as quoted by Daily Express. “I was asked to help them in attaining the services of the players.

All I did was tell those players to not get involved in anything wrong.” Hasan Raza last played for Pakistan in 2005 in the Test match against England played at the Gaddafi Stadium Lahore.

Advertisements