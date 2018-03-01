Hashmi says decisions of Mayor Karachi are devoid of any rationality, logic

Naimat Khan

KARACHI: Chairman District Central and central leader of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P), Rehan Hashmi, has expressed concerns over the action of mayor Karachi, Wasim Akhter, saying the “mayor’s decisions are devoid of any rationality and logic and are being questioned by the other DMCs and workers and supporters of the party.”

The statement from largest central district of Karachi where MQM had won 50 out of 51 union committees in local government elections of of December 2015 has emerged when mayor has sided with MQM-P’s Bahadurabad faction.

“District Chairman Central, Rehan Hashmi, who is also former member national assembly and deputy Parliamentary Leader, vigorously engaged in running regular affairs of DMC under the rules enshrined in Sindh Local Government Ordinance is found busy bridging the gaps between the warring factions of Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) Pakistan- PIB & Bahadurabad,” a statement issued on Thursday reads..

Hashmi believes that if the party kept divided in two different factions at this critical juncture of time when next Senate polls as well as General Elections are round the corner it would be prone to major political disaster, the biggest in magnitude in its entire political life.

“This status quo will bring more challenges and threats from its political rivals,” Chairman DMC Central emphatically stated. The prevailing situation, he pointed out, is causing uncertainty among employees of DMC central as well as in the ranks and files of party by passing through the dilemma as “who should be followed and who shouldn’t”.

On the occasions, Hashmi while discussing with Mayor asserted the need to get depoliticized to safeguard public interest and to bring all MQM’ s elected representatives out from this dilemma of stressed environment.

Chairman DMC Central underlined the need to take the steps which would forge the unity by resolving the disputes. A friendly situation, like it was before the split, is a long-awaiting wish of workers and supporters of the party and would be welcomed forthwith, once it’s achieved.

Chairman DMC Central also called upon the employees of DMCs to work hard to facilitate the community regardless of their political allegiance until the disputes are settled and normalcy restored in the ranks of party.

It is also worth-noted that Chairman DMC Central is not bent upon pressurizing the staff for gaining political scores and is refrained from indulging in the practices like the other DMC Chairmen belonging to MQM Pakistan, who are involved in arm-twisting to change the political loyalties.

