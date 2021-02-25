Hashoo Group to launch PC LEGACY Hotel

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Soon to open in the scenic valley of Nasirabad, Hunza, PC LEGACY Hunza will be the second hotel by Hashoo Group in their recently introduced brand of hotels by the name of PC LEGACY, following PC LEGACY Naran.

The brand “PC LEGACY” is a new chain of four-star hotels by Hashoo Group, who already own and operate Pearl-Continental, Marriott, and Hotel One across Pakistan. PC LEGACY will bridge the gap for travellers between the five-star and the select service hotels.

In this connection, an agreement was signed between Pakistan Services Limited and Linked International Pvt Ltd. at Islamabad Marriott Hotel on Thursday.

“In line with the Prime Minister’s vision, our goal is to develop sustainable infrastructure of hotels in Northern Pakistan. We plan to promote domestic tourism by offering state-of-the-art travel and lodging facilitates to visitors at the most beautiful destinations of Pakistan. Our focus is, and will always remain, Pakistan” expressed Mr. Murtaza Hashwani, Deputy Chairman and CEO of Hashoo Group.

Faisal Sawani, Director, Linked International Pvt Ltd. said, “We are proud to partner with such a prestigious group of hotels that has decades of hospitality management experience and we are very confident that this project will be a huge success”.

The agreement was signed by Mr. Haseeb Gardezi, Chief Operating Officer Hospitality Division Hashoo Group and Mr. Mehboob Bhulani, Linked International Pvt Ltd.

Located at Nasirabad Hunza, this new development will be launched in 2021 and will have a combination of 60 chic rooms, state-of-art meeting and conference facilities, multi-purpose banquet hall, health and fitness facilities, restaurants, and cafes overlooking the majestic Rakaposhi Mountains.

Opening of this four-star hotel will not only boost economic activity in the area but will also provide prospects for domestic employment. Hashoo Group has always focused on developing and building skillset of the local community while also ensuring that they provide equal employment opportunities to both genders.

Often referred to ‘Heaven on Earth’, Hunza Valley is enveloped in the Grand Himalayas and the Karakoram Mountain Ranges. The valley is located at the Pakistan-China border of Gilgit-Baltistan.

Hunza Valley is popular for its snow-capped mountains. Many people come to the valley just to get glimpses of the shining ice wall of Rakaposhi Mountain. Hunza’s eye-catching landscapes, rugged and snow-capped mountains, beautiful lakes, and striking meadows make it worth visiting all year long.

For anyone seeking peace and calm, Hunza is the place to be. Free from the hustle and bustle of the big metropolis, the valley offers a serene environment to relax, unwind and recharge.