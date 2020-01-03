Haste on legislation can be counterproductive: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari took to Twitter on Friday to reiterate his stance on the recent matter of the ‘Army Act’ legislation.

Bilawal Bhutto tweeted that the matter needed utmost caution and forceful catalyzation of the process may end up in a disaster for all parties involved.

Chairman PPP said that the process would further strengthen democratic norms in the country along with the institutes.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also expressed hope that the Pakistan Tehreek I Insaaf and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) would follow their example and support the legislative process.

Bilawal Bhutto’s tweet read: “I repeat. It is in the interest of strengthening institutions that parliamentary procedure in both houses is followed. Haste is counterproductive. I am hopeful both PTI and PMLN will support the legislative process.”