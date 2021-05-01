‘Have not even thought about retirement’, says Malik

Monitoring Desk

KARACHI: Pakistan’s most experienced active cricketer Shoaib Malik once again clarified that he has no plans to take retirement in the near future.

Speaking to Press Trust of India (PTI), Malik said he is completely fit and ready to play whenever gets an opportunity. “I’ve not even thought about retirement & have no plans to retire because I am fit, I can bat & I can bowl. I can field in hotspots, I can take runs quickly & can save runs. When I have to bowl I can also bowl & I am batting well & my fitness is top grade,” he said.

Earlier also, Malik often said that he wasn’t thinking of taking retirement at any point. It is pertinent to mention here that Malik last played a T20I for Pakistan against England in 2020. He made his ODI debut in 1999 and is currently the oldest active player in the country.