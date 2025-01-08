Hayat: SIM cards fully controlled in Afghanistan

KABUL (TOLOnews): The Ministry of Telecommunications, Technology, and Information says that all SIM cards used in Afghanistan are fully under its control.

Najibullah Hayat Haqqani, the acting minister of this ministry, stated during the graduation ceremony of a youth training workshop in Parwan that training workshops have been held in 16 provinces to enhance the skills of young people.

Haqqani said: “A SIM card is something that should be used as a primary tool for identifying an individual. When an ID card (Tazkira) is unavailable, the SIM card must serve as a means of identification. Today, you can witness that SIM cards are completely under control.”

Mohammad Idris Anwari, the governor of Parwan, said: “Technology becomes accessible to us only after its global relevance has expired and it is no longer in use elsewhere. It is then that it reaches us. We must take proactive measures in this field.”

Some of the youth who recently graduated from the Parwan Telecommunications, Technology, and Information Directorate workshop called for the establishment of more training classes in the provincial center and districts.

Sayed Esrar, a resident of Parwan, said: “The subjects included in our lessons were Word, Excel, Windows, and how to use the internet.”

Abdul Wahid, another resident of Parwan, said: “We currently have one class, and we urge the officials of the Islamic Emirate to increase these classes. There should be one class in every district.”

According to officials, over the past two years, more than 200 young people in Parwan province have graduated with certifications from training programs in computer skills and English language.