Hazara Culture Day celebrated in Kabul

(Amu tv): Hazara Culture Day was marked in Kabul on Monday with an exhibition of traditional food, clothing, and handicrafts — organized and led largely by women and girls.

Dozens of Hazara residents gathered at a local venue, transforming it into a colorful tribute to the ethnic group’s heritage. Organizers said the event aimed to promote Hazara culture and share it with other communities across Afghanistan.

“We live in a multiethnic country,” said Shukria, a vendor selling handwoven crafts. “Events like this help other people learn about Hazara traditions and appreciate our contribution to Afghan culture.”

The exhibition featured handmade Hazara garments, local jewelry, and traditional dishes. Women and girls played a central role in organizing and presenting the displays, with many dressed in distinctive Hazara attire.

“This exhibition included Hazara dresses and handmade items,” said Fatema Ahmadi, another vendor. “It has helped us gain recognition and share our work with a wider audience.”

The event offered a rare moment of visibility and community pride, especially at a time when the Taliban’s restrictions on women’s rights have removed many women from public life. Despite these limitations, several participants have launched small businesses to maintain both financial independence and cultural expression.

“This is about more than economics,” said Zahra, one of the organizers. “We are telling girls to use their talents—embroidery, design, anything. Even if you’re at home, you can create and contribute.”

Tables of traditional Hazara foods were also displayed, offering regional dishes typically found in central Afghanistan. “These recipes are rooted in our identity,” said Emanullah Qasemi, a crafts vendor. “Each dish and each pattern in our clothing tells a story.”

While Taliban have ignored the day, similar celebrations took place across the Afghan diaspora, including in Europe, North America, and Australia. These events included music, dance, cultural exhibitions, and public calls to protect Hazara identity and history—a legacy that historians note has endured decades of marginalization and persecution in Afghanistan.

Organizers say they hope these celebrations send a message: Hazara culture is alive, evolving, and unafraid to be seen.