Hazara University closed due to increase in corona cases

PESHAWAR (APP): Hazara University was closed after reports of the increase in corona cases, said a notification of the University issued here Sunday in the light of the directives of the Deputy Commissioner Mansehra.

According to the details, Hazara University will remain closed till February 15, the notification issued by the Deputy Commissioner. Corona virus was also confirmed in several staff of the university, therefore the university was closed, the administration of the University said.

The purpose of closing the university is to protect the staff and students from corona, Deputy Commissioner Mansehra said in his notification of closing the Hazara University.

The notification said that after receipt of positive cases of the COVID-19 in the staff members of the Hazara University Mansehra as per recommendation by District Health Office Mansehra and imminent spread of the same to other staff members, students, the institution have been closed down for 10-day, starting from February 6, 2022 to Feb 15, 2022. Looking after such increase, the Assistant Commissioner Baffa Pakhal to deploy revenue staff and corona tiger force for necessary action. Police authorities are requested to deploy police personnel at the premises of the Hazara University.

The Tehsil Municipal Office, TMA Baffa is directed to further instruct the concerned staff to carry out chlorination in the above department forthwith to control the spread of coronavirus.

The Health Department has been asked to help out all those reported as positive cases on a regular basis by ensuring proper treatment to the teaching staff and students in any in their respective areas.

The notification was issued by the Deputy Commissioner Mansehra to deal with the situation after reporting of the coronavirus cases with immediate action.