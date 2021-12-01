HBFC, Ismail Industries Limited ink MoU to facilitate employees’ housing finance needs

F.P. Report

Karachi: A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between House Building Finance Company (HBFC) Limited and Ismail Industries Limited, a Pakistani confectionary and snack food manufacturer, which owns AstroPack, CandyLand, Bisconni and SnackCIty Brands.

Under the agreement, the employees of Ismail Industries Limited will be able to apply for HBFC’s housing finance schemes, i.e. Ghar Pakistan Scheme (GPS), Ghar Pakistan Plus Scheme (GPS Plus), Ghar Sahulat Scheme (GSS), HBFC KHAAS and Mera Pakistan Mera Ghar Scheme (MPMG) at preferential terms and conditions. Expressing his views on this partnership, Faisal Murad, Group Head – Business & Operations, HBFC said, “Across the country, housing prices are rising – quickly.

With this hike in prices, housing is rapidly becoming a commodity for many. Through this MoU, we have made an effort to make this commodity a reality for employees of Ismail Industries Limited where they can easily apply for our housing finance schemes and realize their dream of home ownership.”

“For the past six decades, our mission has been to make housing affordable for all; this MoU with Ismail Industries Limited has brought us another step closer to our mission”, he continued.

“Our belief in integrity and focus on creating customer value has helped us build a strong reputation in the industry. Through understanding and embracing customers’ needs, we have, over the years, succeeded in building stronger & lasting relationships, and defining the benchmarks for exceptional customer service in the House Financing sector.

“We hope to assist all our clients including Ismail Industries Limited in their housing finance needs by making our services more agile and customer-centric”, he

further added.