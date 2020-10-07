HBFC unveils newly renovated branch

F.P. Report

Karachi: The official inauguration of House Building Finance Company Limited (HBFC) newly renovated Rawalpindi branch took place on Wednesday, October 7, 2020. The branch was inaugurated by Mr. Faisal Murad, Group Head, Business & Operations, in the presence of branch staff and other senior executives from the Company.

Located at the prime location of the city, opposite Punjab House, the Rawalpindi Branch renovation focused on celebrating and honoring the brand identity of HBFC while incorporating comforts and features for customers and employees.

The renovation is aimed at modernization, improvement and expansion of the branch to provide ease to customers.

Speaking at the occasion, Mr. Faisal Murad, Group Head, Business & Operations, HBFC said, “House Building Finance Company Limited is pleased to be able to continue serving our customers in the redesigned space.”

“Focusing on the Company’s top priorities of customer service and accessibility, HBFC considered all the features of the space and their influence to make customers feel welcome and comfortable”, he further added.

He commended the teams for undertaking the challenging assignment with a reinvigorated spirit and completing it successfully in a record period of time.

About House Building Finance Company Limited

House Building Finance Company Limited (HBFC) is the prime housing finance institution of the country, providing financing facilities for construction and purchase of houses through its deep rooted and national footprint of 51 branches in 48 cities.

The institution has a unique distinction of being the first and the only housing finance institution in Pakistan that has combined the best of financing expertise, public welfare and commitment to excellence and innovation.