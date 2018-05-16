HDF holds school enrollment walk in Zhob

Rafiullah Mandokhail

ZHOB: In order to increase enrollment ratio in government-run schools in rural areas of the district, Human Development Foundation held a walk and seminar under PPAF-PPR project here in union council Meena bazaar. Deputy District Education Officer Abdul Ghaffar Mandokhail led the walk, he was accompanied by HDF representative Naeem Gul Mandokhail, senior teachers, students and community members in a large number. The walk went round the village and drew the attention of parents and community members to the noble cause. The participants were holding banner inscribed with slogan ‘Har Bacha School Main’ asking parents to enroll their children in schools.

Earlier a seminar was also organized at the school. Addressing the seminar Abdul Ghaffar Mandokhail, Naeem Gul Mandokhail, Hanif Kakar and Bakhtiar Mandokhail said that holding walk and seminar aimed at creating awareness regarding the importance of education, improving literacy rate and maximum enrollment of out-of-school children.

“The parents should enroll their children and community members should play their key role to persuade the teachers to ensure their presence in schools”. They appealed.

It is worth mentioning that district Zhob is one of those districts of the province where drop-out rate in schools is high and schools in the district also lack facilities. Majority of schools are shelter less, having no wash facilities, without electricity and even have no access to clean drinking water. The union councils, where HDF facilitation is underway, the schools have all basic facilities.

Human Development Foundation has been struggling over a decade for social mobilization, health, education and for the improvement of peoples’ living standard here in the poverty stricken district. The organization with the financial support of Italian Government has been running PPAF-PPR project focusing social mobilization, health, education and livelihood enhancement – community physical infrastructure.

Advertisements