Head Coach Gambhir backs Kohli, Rohit to play 2027 WC

NEW DELHI (Agencies): India’s new head coach Gautam Gambhir believes veteran batsmen Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma can both continue playing until the 2027 World Cup if they remain fit but said on Monday that the decision was entirely up to them.

Rohit, 37, and his opening partner Kohli, 35, quit Twenty20 Internationals last month after the team’s victory in the World Cup final against South Africa in Bridgetown but both men will continue to play test and 50-overs cricket.

Speaking in his first press conference since replacing Rahul Dravid at the helm of the national team this month, Gambhir said the two stalwarts still had plenty to offer.

“I think they’ve shown what they can deliver on the big stage, whether it’s the T20 World Cup or the 50-over World Cup,” Gambhir told reporters.

“One thing I can be very clear of is that both those guys have a lot of cricket left in them. More importantly, with the Champions Trophy (in 2025) and a big tour of Australia (from November 2024), obviously they would be motivated enough.

“Then, hopefully, if they can keep their fitness, the 2027 World Cup as well. But this is a very personal decision. I can’t say how much cricket is left in them. Ultimately it’s up to the players. How much can they contribute to the team’s success.

“Ultimately, it’s the team that’s important. But looking at what Virat and Rohit can deliver, I think they still have a lot of cricket. They’re world class players and any team would want to have both of them for as long as possible.”

Gambhir’s tenure officially begins when India play three T20 internationals and three ODIs in Sri Lanka starting on Saturday in Pallekele, with Suryakumar Yadav picked to lead the side in the shorter format ahead of Hardik Pandya.

Pandya has had his share of injury issues in recent months and chief selector Ajit Agarkar said that though the all-rounder was an important player, the team needed someone who was likely to be available more often than not.

“Hopefully his performances are more important than anything else,” Agarkar said. “Surya has all the qualities needed to succeed as captain.”

Explosive middle-order batsman Suryakumar, 33, was last week named Rohit Sharma’s successor in the T20 format for India’s white-ball tour of Sri Lanka, which begins Saturday.

All-rounder Pandya, 30, was Rohit’s deputy during India’s T20 World Cup triumph last month but he has suffered from fitness problems and missed the 50-over World Cup last year with an ankle injury.

“Fitness has been something that he’s struggled with,” Agarkar told reporters in Mumbai alongside new coach Gautam Gambhir. “As selectors, it becomes difficult then. The thought behind it was that we want someone who is likely to be available more.”

India begin their Sri Lanka trip with the first of three Twenty20 internationals on Saturday and Pandya has reportedly opted out of the three subsequent one-day internationals. He was “still a very important player,” Agarkar said. “And that’s what we want him to be, those skill sets are hard to find.”

Agarkar praised Suryakumar’s captaincy credentials. “He is one of the best T20 batters in the world,” said Agarkar. “We feel that Surya has all the necessary qualities to be a good captain. “We wanted a captain, who is likely to play all the games.” Suryakumar would remain solely a T20 player, said Agarkar. Rohit has retained the 50-over captaincy.

Gambhir explained his coaching philosophy, speaking to reporters for the first time since succeeding Rahul Dravid.

“I think it is important to give players the freedom, that’s what I believe in,” he said.

“The best relationship is built on trust. I can promise that the most important thing is that they will always have my back.”

Gambhir, a former India teammate of both Kohli and Rohit, expects the veteran pair to remain key figures in the Test and 50-over teams.

"Both those guys have a lot of cricket left in them," Gambhir said, adding he hoped they are motivated to feature in the 2024/25 tour to Australia and next year's 50-over Champions Trophy. Retirement is "a very personal decision" he added.