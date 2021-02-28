Head of AEO of Iran: We will respond if IAEA Boards adopts negative resolution

TEHRAN (Agencies): Tehran will respond appropriately in case the Board of Governors of the International Atomic En-ergy Agency (IAEA) issues a resolution against Iran for suspending the implementation of the Additional Protocol that allowed the IAEA to carry out short-notice inspections, says the head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI).

“If the Board of Governors [of the IAEA] adopts a resolution against Iran, we will show an appropriate reaction,” Ali Akbar Salehi said on Sunday on the sidelines of a meeting of the Parliament’s Committee on National Security and Foreign Policy, just a day before the IAEA’s governing board is supposed to convene for a session on Iran on Monday.

Iran’s nuclear chief further added that Tehran has sent a letter to the nuclear watchdog, informing the international body of this issue.

Iran has stopped its voluntary implementation of the Additional Protocol under the Strategic Action Plan to Counter Sanctions, a law passed in December by the Parliament.

According to the move, any footage recorded by cameras at Iran’s nuclear sites will no longer be shared with the IAEA, but will be retained by Iran for three months, after which they will be permanently deleted if the US sanctions are still in place.

The IAEA Board of Governors is slated to convene its regular March meeting today (Monday) to discuss a range of issues, including its verification and monitoring activities in Iran and the NPT Safeguards Agreement with the country, according to the UN nuclear watchdog’s website.