BRUSSELS (RIA Novosti): The head of the European Council, Charles Michel, during an unannounced visit to Odessa on May 9, interrupted a meeting with Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmygal due to a missile strike, a European source said.

“During the meeting with the Prime Minister, the participants had to stop to take cover due to the fall of rockets in the Odessa region,” the source said.

Michel himself on Twit-ter said that he visited Ode-ssa on Monday, where he held talks with Ukrainian Prime Minister Shmygal.

“I came to celebrate Europe Day in Odessa,” Michel wrote.

The countries of the EU celebrate Europe Day on May 9th. On this day in 1950, the declaration of French Foreign Minister Robert Schuman was made public, uniting the steel industry of France and Germany and becoming the first European community and the prototype of the European Union.

