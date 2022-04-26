Head of NASA: Russia will continue cooperation on ISS until 2030

WASHINGTON DC (RIA Novosti): The head of NASA is confident that Russia will continue to fulfill its obligations to ensure the operation of the International Space Station (ISS) until 2030, despite the situation around Ukraine, he said at a briefing on Tuesday.

“Yes, I’m sure,” the head of the US space agency said, answering a question about whether he remains confident that “Russia will remain a partner in the ISS after 2024 and will agree to extend the operation of the station until 2030.”

The head of NASA explained his confidence by the fact that, despite the difficult geopolitical situation, he “sees professional relations between Russian cosmonauts and (American) astronauts on board, friendship between the crews, as well as between the mission control centers in Moscow and Houston, (maintaining relations) in crew exchange issues that we plan to continue.”

Nelson recalled that “at the height of the Cold War in 1975, American and Soviet spacecraft and crews became friends forever,” adding that American astronaut Thomas Stafford, Leonov’s friend and colleague on the Soyuz mission, spoke at the funeral of Russian cosmonaut Alexei Leonov in 2019. – “Apollo”.

“Despite the horrors that we see every day about what is happening in Ukraine as a result of the decisions taken by the President of Russia, despite all this, despite the war, I see that professional relations between cosmonauts and astronauts, between teams on Earth and mission control centers continue” – said the head of NASA.

Earlier, the US administration announced its intention to continue using the ISS until 2030. The head of the Russian state corporation ” Roscosmos ” Dmitry Rogozin, in turn, said that his department will present a document on the future of the ISS. He stated that Russia will fulfill all of its international obligations on the ISS, even if a decision is made not to continue cooperation after 2024.

Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine on February 24. President Vladimir Putin called its goal “the protection of people who have been subjected to genocide by the Kiev regime for eight years.” For this, according to him, it is planned to carry out “demilitarization and denazification of Ukraine.” According to the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation, as of March 25, the main tasks of the first stage were completed – they significantly reduced the combat potential of Ukraine.

The main goal in the Russian military department was called the liberation of Donbass. On April 19, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov announced the start of the next phase of the special operation.

Related