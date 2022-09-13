Head of peace body among five killed in Swat blast

Shafi Ullah

MINGORA: The head of local peace committee Idrees Khan was among the five people killed in a remote controlled blast in Barra Bandai area of Kabal tehsil here on Tuesday evening.

The Kabal Police said that Idrees Khan along with two personal bodyguards and two policemen was on way to his home when his vehicle was targeted with a remote controlled explosive device planted by unknown miscreants on Barra Bandai Road.

As a result of the blast, Idree Khan, Head of the local peace committee, two policemen and his two bodyguards were killed. Soon after receiving information, Kabal police reached the site of the blast and collected evidence. Police have also launched a search operation in the area to nab the perpetrators involved.

Meanwhile 7 officials working on the tower of the International Mobile Company in the area of Tehsil Matta have been abducted by unknown armed persons. Among the abducted persons are Engineer Yusuf Shah, Muhammad Khalid, Arsalan, Muhammad Asbar Malik, Abdul Hakeem Driver and Waqt Ali Labor.

